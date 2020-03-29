|
Sherry Lou Leffelman formerly of Sandwich, Illinois passed away peacefully on March 21 after a two year battle with cancer. She passed with family at her side. Born on April 11, 1948 in Morris, Illinois to Shirley Olson Greene and Carl Greene. She grew up in Sandwich, IL where she was a cheerleader in high school and she worked at the Sandwich hospital as a candy striper. Her love of children was very apparent when she did several children programs including preschool, after school activities and summer camp at the Fox Valley YMCA. She moved to Arizona in late 1997 with her husband. It was a short time later in 2001 her first grandson was born and Sherry's life was forever changed. A second grandson came in 2003 and Sherry was so proud and more than happy to do anything for those boys she loved very much. Sherry is preceded in death by Shirley Green (Mother), Carl Greene (Father), Rita Leffelman (Mother in Law), Norbert Leffelman (Father in Law), and Terry Leffelman (Brother in Law). She is survived by her husband Joe, son Troy, daughter Amber, stepson Michael and stepdaughter Jessica. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Humane Society.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 29, 2020