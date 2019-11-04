|
Shirlee M. Crandall, age 83, of Oswego, IL, peacefully passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Rush-Copley Medical Center in Aurora, IL. She was born May 12, 1936 in Gary, Indiana.
She was a member of St. Anne Catholic Church in Oswego, IL.
She is survived by her children James (Dawn) Crandall of Montgomery, IL, John Crandall of Oswego, IL, grandchildren Derek Hall, Courtney (Carlos) Castilla, Devin (Calee Pylypiw) Hall, Tyler Few, Zachary Crandall, Derrick (Karisa) Marrello, great-grandchildren Carlina and Cristiano Castilla, and twins Conner and Kane Touchet.
She was preceded in death by her husband Richard, son Richard, daughter Sandi, granddaughter Jenna and several siblings.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 1801 S. Douglas Road, Oswego, IL 60543. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Anne Catholic Church, 551 Boulder Hill Pass, Oswego, IL 60543. For information: 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Nov. 4, 2019