Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dunn Family Funeral Home with Crematory
1801 S. Douglas Road
Oswego, IL 60543
(630) 554-3888
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dunn Family Funeral Home with Crematory
1801 S. Douglas Road
Oswego, IL 60543
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anne Catholic Church
551 Boulder Hill Pass
Oswego, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirlee Crandall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirlee M. Crandall


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirlee M. Crandall Obituary
Shirlee M. Crandall, age 83, of Oswego, IL, peacefully passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Rush-Copley Medical Center in Aurora, IL. She was born May 12, 1936 in Gary, Indiana.

She was a member of St. Anne Catholic Church in Oswego, IL.

She is survived by her children James (Dawn) Crandall of Montgomery, IL, John Crandall of Oswego, IL, grandchildren Derek Hall, Courtney (Carlos) Castilla, Devin (Calee Pylypiw) Hall, Tyler Few, Zachary Crandall, Derrick (Karisa) Marrello, great-grandchildren Carlina and Cristiano Castilla, and twins Conner and Kane Touchet.

She was preceded in death by her husband Richard, son Richard, daughter Sandi, granddaughter Jenna and several siblings.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 1801 S. Douglas Road, Oswego, IL 60543. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Anne Catholic Church, 551 Boulder Hill Pass, Oswego, IL 60543. For information: 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Nov. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirlee's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dunn Family Funeral Home with Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -