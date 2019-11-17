|
Shirley E. Frieders, 84, of Montgomery, IL passed away on November 16, 2019 at Seasons Hospice in Naperville, IL. Shirley was born on June 6, 1935 in Mandan, North Dakota to Leonard and Eleanor House. At an early age, the family moved to Villard, MN where Shirley grew up. In 1952 the family moved to Fairbanks, AK, where Shirley graduated from high school.
Shirley always wanted to be a nurse. In the fall of 1953, Shirley left Alaska for Tacoma, WA to enter nurses training at Tacoma General Hospital. This is where Shirley met her future husband. In 1955, Shirley transferred to Aurora, IL and finished her training at St. Joseph's Mercy Hospital where she married the love of her life Donald Frieders on February 23, 1957.
Shirley belonged to St. Anne's Catholic Church in Oswego. Prior to St. Anne's, Shirley was a longtime member of Our Lady of Good Counsel Church in Aurora and was a member of the Young Ladies' Sodality and was active in Girl Scouts while her girls were in school. In 1978, Shirley returned to work at Tillers Nursing Home. She enjoyed helping others over the next 13 years. During her retirement, Shirley took great pleasure in making quilts for her grandkids and Raggedy Ann dolls for the granddaughters. In her spare time, some of her favorite things to do were reading, crossword puzzles, jigsaw puzzles, scrapbooking, writing letters, walking, playing cards and baking cookies. She also enjoyed traveling with her husband.
Shirley is survived by her husband Don; 5 children, Patricia (Mike) Schaefer, Therese (Neil) Bergstrom of California, Marilyn (Tony) Prisco, Pamela Frieders of Arizona, and Thomas (Liane) Frieders of Montana; 12 grandchildren, Michelle (Ray) Shields, Laura (Adam) James, Amy (Ryan) Delves, Samantha (Jack) Shrin of California, Erik Bergstrom of California, Monica Prisco, Nicholas (Kristen) Prisco, Lucinda (fiancé Shawn) Prisco, Luke Prisco, Alex Miller of Arizona, Nathan Frieders of Nevada, and Tyler Frieders of Montana as well as 6 great grandchildren.
Shirley was preceded in death by her father and mother, Leonard and Eleanor House, brother, Rick House, and sister, Suzanne Carrol.
Visitation will be held from 4-8 P.M. on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora where a Rosary service will take place at 4 P.M. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 20th, 2019 at 12 P.M. at St. Anne's Catholic Church, 551 Boulder Hill Pass, Oswego. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
