The Daleiden Mortuary
220 N. Lake Street
Aurora, IL 60506
630-631-5500
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Apr. 25, 2020
Annunciation Church
More Obituaries for Shirley Rudd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley J. Rudd


1934 - 2020
Shirley J. Rudd Obituary
Shirley J. Rudd, 86, of North Aurora, IL passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at McAuley Manor. She was born March 3, 1934 in Marquette, MI.

Shirley was an active member of Annunciation Church for more than 50 years and she was also the secretary for the parish rectory at Annunciation Church for many years.

She is survived by her husband Stanley Rudd of North Aurora, IL; her son Jeffrey Rudd of Aurora, IL; and her sister-in-law Francis Engleka of Phoenix, AZ.

She was preceded in death by her parents Mary (Novak) and Benjamin Swanson; her brother Robert Swanson; and two nieces Carla and Karen.

Due to the current restrictions, Shirley's funeral Mass was private at Annunciation Church on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Her burial was also be private at Marywood Cemetery. Arrangements were being handled by THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 N. Lake St., Aurora, 630-631-5500. Please visit our website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may leave condolences for Shirley's family.

Memorial contributions may be made in Shirley's memory to the National Shrine of St. Jude, https://shrineofstjude.org/
Published in the Aurora Beacon News from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020
