|
|
Shirley Joyce Richards, age 79 of Newark, IL passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Edwards Hospital in Naperville, IL. She was born on September 21, 1940 in Creston, IA the daughter of Harry F. and Lillian (Parkis) Dimon.
Shirley was united in marriage on March 27, 1959 to Mr. Thomas F. Richards Sr. and they spent the next 60 years happily together. Mrs. Richards was a member of the Millington Methodist Church in Millington, IL. Shirley was a Real Estate Broker and was, for many years, the owner and operator of Richards Realty and Appraisal Services in Sandwich, IL. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt who will be deeply missed by her family and many friends.
Shirley is survived by her husband, Thomas F. Richards Sr. of Newark, IL; her children, Robin (Bryant) McCoy of West Frankfort, IL, Kelly (Jeff) Hill of Monroe, WI, Thomas (Kari) Richards Jr. of Newark, IL, Timothy (Dianna) Richards of Newark, IL, and Wendy (Tracy) Clausel of Ottawa, IL; her twelve grandchildren; her five, with one more on the way, great-grandchildren; her sister, Beverly Dimon Bernt of AZ; also several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Nancy Crouch and her brother, James Dimon.
A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, November 22, 2019 at the Nelson Funeral Home, 1617 North Bridge Street, Yorkville, IL with Pastor Steve Good, officiating. Interment will follow in the Millington-Newark Cemetery in Millington, IL.
Friends may visit from 4:00 until 7:00 pm on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at the Funeral Home in Yorkville, IL.
Memorials in loving memory of Shirley may be directed to either the American Diabetes Association or the Newark Volunteer Fire Department.
Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com or (630) 553-7611.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Nov. 20, 2019