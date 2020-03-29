|
Shirley M. Abramson, 88, of North Aurora, passed away peacefully at home with family by her side on Sunday, March 22, 2020. She was born February 13, 1932 in Shawano, WI. She was the daughter of the late William Umland and Stella (Born) Umland.
Shirley is survived by her husband of 61 years, Richard A. Abramson; her son, Michael E.; her daughter, Susan L. (Abramson) Dyke and her granddaughter Sara M. Dyke. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Raymond Umland, and sister LaVerna (Umland) Mercer.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 29, 2020