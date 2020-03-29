Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
630 897 9291
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Abramson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley M. Abramson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley M. Abramson Obituary
Shirley M. Abramson, 88, of North Aurora, passed away peacefully at home with family by her side on Sunday, March 22, 2020. She was born February 13, 1932 in Shawano, WI. She was the daughter of the late William Umland and Stella (Born) Umland.

Shirley is survived by her husband of 61 years, Richard A. Abramson; her son, Michael E.; her daughter, Susan L. (Abramson) Dyke and her granddaughter Sara M. Dyke. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Raymond Umland, and sister LaVerna (Umland) Mercer.

Arrangements are being handled by The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl, Aurora. For further information, please call 630-897-9291 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to leave an online condolence.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Healy Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -