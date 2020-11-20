Shirley Parr, 82, of Aurora went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at her home surrounded by the children she cherished after a heroic 9 year battle with cancer. She was born on June 27,1938 in Aurora, IL., where she lived her whole life.
Shirley Ann and Phileo married on September 30,1967 and together they built a life they loved! She was a member of Annunciation Church. Shirley adored her grandkids, family, and friends with an unconditional love. She enjoyed cooking, being a nurse and caring for others, playing cards, shopping, traveling with family, gardening, and hosting the best PARRties. Later in life, she enjoyed puzzles and game shows.
She was a model of Jesus Christ in this world through her acts of kindness: sending notes, making people feel welcome, and caring for her husband with love and devotion as his health deteriorated. Shirley inspired those blessed to know her. Her legacy lives on in all of the lives she touched with her kind heart, generous spirit, humble soul, and unselfish love.
She is survived by her 4 children, Michelle (Mark) Wegman of Western Springs, IL, Brenda (Rich) Smith of Aurora, IL, Jeff (Jennifer) Parr of Oswego, IL and Stephanie (Gregg) Kaput of Plainfield, IL.; 10 grandchildren, John (Rebekah) Smith, Alexa (Chris) Ream, Joshua Smith, Jordan Smith, Amelia (Kyle) Kozak, Anthony Wegman, Tyler Kaput, Makenzie Kaput, Trinity Parr, and Peyton Parr; 3 great grandchildren, Kane, Harrison, and Nolan; her treasured sisters Arlene Bonifas and Marilee (Al) Bacchi; her brothers-in-law Don Brummel, Norb (Faye) Parr and Robert LaPorte; and her beloved nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Philbert Parr; her parents Adeline and Harry Diehl; her brother Richard Diehl, infant brother Gary Diehl, sister Joan Brummel, brothers-in-law Richard Kocher and Richard Bonifas, and a niece Sharon Miller.
Due to Covid restrictions,funeral services will be private. We are hopeful we can gather to celebrate Shirley's life in June. Arrangements are being handled by THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 N. Lake St., Aurora, 630-631-5500. Please visit our website at www.daleidenmortuary.com
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Shirleys honor to FOCUS (the Fellowship of Catholic University Students), Divine Hospice, or the Guatemalan Mission, c/o Marmion Academy, 1000 Butterfield Rd., Aurora, IL 60502.