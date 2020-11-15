Shirley R. Toma, 91, of Oswego and formerly a lifelong resident of Aurora, IL passed away peacefully on November 9, 2020. She was born on October 24, 1929 in Aurora, IL the daughter of Frank and Mary (Einig) Becker. She attended St. Joseph grade school and graduated from East Aurora High School. She married Robert Toma on September 15, 1951. She enjoyed golfing, reading, walking and spending time with her family. She is survived by her daughter Jill (James) Knopp of Oswego, IL and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; Frank and Mary Becker; husband, Robert; seven brothers, Paul, Frank, Carl, Bill, George, Harry and Robert; six sisters, Mae, Helen, Louise, Bernice, Ann and Margaret.
Shirley will be greatly missed by all.
All services will be private.
