The Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
630 897 9291
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
The Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
Service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
The Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
Shurell L. Boston


1958 - 2019
Shurell L. Boston Obituary
Shurell L. Boston, 61, of North Aurora, passed away on September 6, 2019. She was born on April 1, 1958.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 12 P.M. until the service hour of 1 P.M. at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Place, Aurora, IL 60506. Interment will be on Monday, September 23, 2019 at River Hills Memorial Park, Batavia, Illinois.

For further information please call 630-897-9291 or visit www.healychapel.com to leave an online condolence.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Sept. 15, 2019
