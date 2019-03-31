Sidney Lee Ellertson of Winter Haven, Florida, formerly of Yorkville and Aurora, IL passed away on January 30, 2019. After battling heart disease for many years, Sid enjoyed the last 8 years of life with the aid of an LVAD and the care of Tampa General Hospital cardiology staff.Sid was born in New Orleans in 1943 to Stanley and Mignonne (Bright) Ellertson. He married Joanne Webster in 1963 in Aurora; they enjoyed 55 years of marriage. Sid worked many jobs throughout his life. After careers at Barber Greene and Caterpillar, he enjoyed part-time jobs as a golf course ranger, limo driver, and pool league manager. Sid enjoyed fishing, golfing, playing pool, cooking, playing cards, and spending time with family. Family really appreciated his beans and rice and other Cajun dishes. Sid could always be counted on to make something delicious from whatever ingredients were "on sale"!Sid is survived by his wife Joanne, his children and grandchildren Andrea (Randy) Murley (Molly, Miranda, Jordan), Cindy (Ed) Clark (Mindy, William), Stan (Shannon) Ellertson (Olivia, Madison, Sydney, Abby, Libby), Pam (Kirk) Phelps (Ashley, Eddie), Marci Dissell (Zeke Hernandez) (Tanner, Mikensi), Stephanie (Dan) Nelson (Logan), and Jacqui (Ryan) VanRiper. He is also survived by great grandchildren Marie, Charlotte, Clay, Baby "Z" (June 2019), Nicholas, and Gulianna. Sid is survived by his sister Ina O'Neill (and the late Bill O'Neill), brother Kurt (Judy) Ellertson, several cousins, nieces, and nephews, and many close friends. A celebration of life will be held on June 22, 2019 from 11am to 3 pm at Mike and Denise's Pizzeria, 1760 N Farnsworth in Aurora. Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary