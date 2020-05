Or Copy this URL to Share

Siriaco Rivera Alegria 84 of Aurora, IL passed away May 11, 2020 Born in Chimaltitan Jalisco, Mexico. Alicia Saldana Alegria 75 of Aurora, IL passed away May 14,2020 Born in Chimaltitan Jalisco, Mexico. Servived by their children: Fernando S Alegria, Jose G Alegria, Olga Rosario, Nicholas Alegria, Blanca Lorena Alegria, Antonino S Alegria, Christina Rodriguez, Javier Alegria, Erica Salgado, Yolanda Alegria, Juan Soto, Linda A Esquivel, Juan M Esquivel, Rolando Alegria, Irma Rodriguez, Raul Alegria. 29 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren. Proceed in death by: Rosario Escatel, Augustine Saldana Parents of Alicia S Alegria. Manuel Alegria, Francisica Rivera Parents of Siriaco R Alegria, daughter in law Yolanda R Alegria.





