Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
630 897 9291
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Nicholas Catholic Church
308 High Street,
Aurora, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Socorro Yanez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Socorro Yanez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Socorro Yanez Obituary
Socorro Yanez, 97, of Aurora, passed away Wednesday, November 06, 2019 at Seasons Hospice in Naperville, IL.

Visitation will be held from 2-8 P.M. on Monday, November 11, 2019 at The Healy Chapel 332 W. Downer PL., Aurora, IL, 60506. Funeral Mass will take place at 10 A.M. on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 308 High Street, Aurora, IL, 60505. Interment will take place at Spring Lake Cemetery.

For further information please call (630) 897-9291 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Nov. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Socorro's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Healy Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -