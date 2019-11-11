|
|
Socorro Yanez, 97, of Aurora, passed away Wednesday, November 06, 2019 at Seasons Hospice in Naperville, IL.
Visitation will be held from 2-8 P.M. on Monday, November 11, 2019 at The Healy Chapel 332 W. Downer PL., Aurora, IL, 60506. Funeral Mass will take place at 10 A.M. on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 308 High Street, Aurora, IL, 60505. Interment will take place at Spring Lake Cemetery.
For further information please call (630) 897-9291 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Nov. 11, 2019