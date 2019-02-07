HANSON, Sondra Joy, "Sandy" (Feyereisen), 81, went home to the Lord on Monday, February 4, 2019, surrounded by her loving family and caretakers after a short, aggressive battle with ALS. Sandy was born on June 2, 1937, in Aurora, IL, where she later met and married Terry, her beloved husband of 42 years. Together, they raised three beautiful daughters before moving to DeWitt, MI, in 1983. Sandy was a vibrant, active soul nearly her entire life. A woman with tremendous faith and love for music, she could sing a hymn to address any circumstance she or her loved ones faced. Sandy enjoyed bowling in weekly leagues, attending Bible study with her close friends, cheering on her favorite Detroit Tigers and Michigan State Spartans, hosting family girls' night every Monday, reading historical fiction novels, cooking and baking, spoiling her precious dog, and spending much time caring for her three granddaughters in her cherished role as "Grama." She devoted her life to loving those around her, and displayed a constant concern for others until her last breath. The family extends our deepest gratitude for the staff at Stoneleigh Residence and Hospice of Lansing; especially the nurses and caretakers who loved on, prayed for, and laughed with Sandy during the last months of her life. Their compassion was such a gift. In addition, we are thankful for the diligent team of specialists at the University of Michigan ALS Clinic who provided such prompt and thorough care to Sandy at the beginning of her diagnosis. Sandy is preceded in death by her husband, Terry; and her parents, William and Doris Feyereisen. She is survived by her two sisters, Sharon Bennett and Patricia (Warren) Baumann; her three daughters, Karen (Jeff) Slocum, Kimberly (Tom) Blair, and Kelly Hanson; her three granddaughters, Cortny (Michael) Toomey, Emily (Jeffrey) Lenneman, and Cassidy Mollitor; her great grandson, Clayton Lenneman; and her treasured dog, Penny. Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019, at 11 A.M. at the First Baptist Church of DeWitt with Pastor Dan Wilkinson officiating. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 5 P.M. to 8 P.M. at the church. Interment will follow at DeWitt Cemetery. Those desiring may make contributions in Sondra's honor to the University of Michigan ALS Clinic or Hospice of Lansing Stoneleigh Residence.To view Sondra's obituary online or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.burkhead-greenfuneralhome.com. Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Feb. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary