Sondra Yvette Brown (Waldrop) began her life November 22,1969. She was born to Nathan S. Waldrop and Victoria J. Donelson in Aurora, Illinois. Sondra transitioned into eternal life on May 17, 2020 at Amita Health Center in Aurora, Illinois. Sondra's smile could brighten the day of anyone who had the blessing to know her. She was one hardworking, loving, joyous, selfless, beautiful woman to all who had the pleasure of meeting her. Sondra is survived by her mother and father, five siblings, DelRay (Oscar) Taylor, Rachel Moore, Toria (Jason) Hicks, Angela Aldridge, and Anthony (Hamp) Fowler. She is also survived by her adoring husband, Julius Brown, her four children, Jason (Alysha) Mason, Parvell Durham Jr., Ashley Donelson and Tyler Donelson. She also leaves to cherish her memory four grandchildren, Jason Jr., Kaiden, Tavan and Kyler. She was preceded in death by both her paternal and maternal grandparents, brother Roben D. Wade, and grandson, Jeremiah W. Mason. Sondra will be deeply and truly missed. A private service will be held for the family. Thank you to James Funeral Service and Everlasting Word Church.





