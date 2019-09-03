|
|
Sonja Elaine Kreiter, 82 of Aurora, daughter of the late Tage and Petra Nielsen, passed away on September 1, 2019. She was born June 8, 1937 in Milwaukee, WI. She was a graduate of Earlville Illinois High School and attended a 2 year business school. During her lifetime she was employed by East Aurora School District 131 and along with her husband Brad owned and operated Dairy Queens. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, cooking and traveling through nearly all of the states in the continental United States with the love of her life Bradley in their motorhome and their many journeys to Europe and the Far East. She is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years Bradley Kreiter. She is survived by daughter Jane (Kenneth) Holt, son Mark (Monica)Kreiter, son Scott (Bridget) Kreiter and daughter Ann (Mark) Schimmoler. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Christopher Clark, Luke Kreiter, Brock Kreiter, Brady Kreiter, Andrew Schimmoler, Allison Schimmoler, Brianna Avery and Rex Avery. Loving sister of Howard Nielsen, John Mantey, Sharon McFadden and Dennis Nielsen. Family will be receiving guests Thursday, Sept 5th from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Dieterle Memorial Home 1120 S. Broadway, Montgomery, IL. Lying-in-state will be Friday, Sept 6th from Noon to time of service at 1:00 at St. Marks Lutheran Church, 27 S. Edgelawn Dr., Aurora, IL. Burial will be private at Precinct Cemetery, Earlville, IL. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Marks Lutheran Church Music Program or the . For guestbook and directions, visit www.dieterlememorial home.com 630-897-1196
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Sept. 3, 2019