|
|
Aurora IL - Springfield Dominican Sister M. Francene Harbauer died October 9, 2019, at St. John's Hospital, Springfield, IL. She was born in Springfield in 1931 to Frank A. and Ella B. (Keeley) Harbauer, who named her Nancy Ann. In 1951 she made profession of vows at Sacred Heart Convent, Springfield.
The last 25 years (1989-2014) of Sister M. Francene's 63 years of ministry were devoted to Rosary High School in Aurora, IL where she served as principal and then as director of advancement. During her earlier years of ministry (1951-1985), she was principal and/or teacher in Catholic parish elementary schools. In Illinois these included St. Paul, Odell; St. Edward, Chicago; St. Kevin, East Alton; St. Malachy, Rantoul; St. Thomas More, Elgin; and Little Flower, Springfield. From 1985-1989 she was principal at Sacred Heart School in San Diego, California.
Sister M. Francene loved visiting with her family and enjoyed traveling. Among her treasured memories were trips accompanying students and friends to Ireland, England, and France.
Sister M. Francene was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Mary Lou (Harbauer) Curry. She is survived by her brother Jerry (Eileen) of Oakbrook, IL and her brother-in-law Dr. Joseph Curry of Springfield; many beloved nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins, friends and her Dominican Sisters.
Visitation: 4:00 p.m. to 6:15 p.m., Monday, October 14, 2019, Sacred Heart Convent Chapel, 1237 W. Monroe St. in Springfield. Visitation begins with a prayer service.
Funeral Mass: 6:30 p.m., Monday, October 14, 2019, Sacred Heart Convent Chapel, Dominican Father Peter Witchousky, celebrant.
Morning Prayer, Remembering, and Final Commendation: 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Sacred Heart Convent Chapel. Burial follows at Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dominican Sisters Retirement Fund, 1237 W. Monroe St., Springfield, IL, 62704.
The Dominican Sisters and family of Sister M. Francene Harbauer are being served by the Curry Funeral Home, Pawnee, IL. Online condolences may be expressed at www.curryfh.com.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Oct. 13, 2019