Stamos I. Papasideris
1935 - 2020
Stamos I. Papasideris, 85, of Bristol, passed on June 24, 2020 at Rush-Copley Medical Center. He was born February 28, 1935 in Athens, Greece the son of the late John and Angela Papasideris. Visitation will take place from 10:30 A.M. until 11:30 A.M. on Friday, June 26, 2020 at St. Athanasios Greek Orthodox Church, 1855 Fifth Av. Aurora, IL with a funeral to follow at 11:30 A.M. Interment will take place in the St. Athanasios Greek Orthodox section of Lincoln Memorial Park. For further information, please call 630-897-9291 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to sign the online guestbook.



Published in Beacon News on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
10:30 - 11:30 AM
St. Athanasios Greek Orthodox Church
JUN
26
Service
11:30 AM
St. Athanasios Greek Orthodox Church
JUN
26
Interment
Lincoln Memorial Park
