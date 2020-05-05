Stanley Ames Swanson, 84, of Aurora, passed away on May 3rd in North Aurora. Stanley was born in Aurora to Victor and Mildred (LaDew) Swanson on November 3rd, 1935. He graduated from West Aurora High School and was a veteran of the United States Navy. He was a successful plumber for over 50 years before retiring to be a grandfather.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Ellen, and his brother Ken.
Stanley is survived by his beloved wife Helene Swanson, his first spouse Glenda Swanson and their children, Katie Swanson (Mordecai Thetford) and Victor Swanson (Karen), his brother, Bert Swanson (Pat), his step-children Gus and Andy Richter, Nicole Rivera (Michael), Harold Osby (Amy), Chris Ortega (Tally), and Charles Ortega. He adored his grandchildren: Grace Kosirog and Monroe Thetford, Eleanor and Carter Swanson, Katie, Tyler, and Alex Rivera, Noah and Rocco Ortega, Olivia, Jessie, Sammy, and Xavier Osby, and Maximus Ortega and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.
Published in Beacon News on May 5, 2020.