To be announced at a later date
Stanley G. Sampson

Stanley G. Sampson Obituary
Stanley G. Sampson, 85, of Aurora, passed away on March 8, 2019. He was born on March 23, 1933, the son of Russell and Sedell (Alsvig) Sampson. Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Janice M. (Johnson) Sampson; his daughters, Carrie Sampson, Rebecca Hankes and Beth Murphy; his grandsons, Timothy, Kevin, Jonathan, Philip and Alex and his great grandchildren, Isabelle, Colin, Joseph and Brooklyn. Stanley was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Myron Sampson. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by The Healy Chapel, Aurora. For further information please call 630-897-9291 or visit www.healychapel.com to leave an online condolence.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 17, 2019
