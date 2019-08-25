|
Stanley J. Sucharzewski Sr., age 84, a resident of Aurora, IL, former longtime resident of Chicago, IL, passed away on August 23, 2019 at AMITA Health Adventist Medical Center Hinsdale. He was born June 23, 1935 in Chicago, IL. Stanley is survived by his beloved wife of almost 62 years, Shirley Sucharzewski (nee Miller); loving children Sue (Mike) Buresch, Sharon (Sam) DiPrima, and Stan (Jennifer) Sucharzewski Jr.; cherished grandchildren Sarah, Rachel, and Michelle Buresch and Aaron and Hannah Sucharzewski; dear siblings Gene (Geri) Sucharzewski and Irene (the late Bill) Halac; fond uncle to many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Tillie and Stanley John Sucharzewski; sister Theresa (Gene) Noose. Stanley graduated from Harrison High School in Chicago in 1953 before going on to serve our country as a proud member of the United States Army from 1958-1962. Upon his return, Stanley spent the majority of his career working for Midtown Ignition and then WRC. He was a longtime member of Trinity Community Church UCC in Berwyn, IL where he served as a board member, trustee, and selflessly gave many hours of his time volunteering. Stanley was a member of the Windy City Car Club and that led to his love of cars throughout his life. He also enjoyed being a member of the Prisco Friendly Club. Stanley loved his annual guys camping trips in the fall. He will be remembered as being an animal lover, a huge fan of the Chicago Bears and Cubs, and a Mustang enthusiast. Most of all, he will be remembered as being a dedicated family man who loved spending time with his grandchildren. He will be deeply missed. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 27 4:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services 44 S. Mill St. Naperville, IL 60540. Funeral Services will be on Wednesday, August 28, 9:30 AM at the funeral home. A private interment will be held at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. For those wishing to leave a lasting tribute to Stanley's memory, donations to Trinity Community Church UCC 7022 Riverside Dr, Berwyn, IL 60402 or the at 3816 Paysphere Circle Chicago, IL 60674 would be appreciated. For more information, please call (630)355-0213.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Aug. 25, 2019