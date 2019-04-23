Stanley L. "Stan" Wadsworth, age 63, U.S. Marine Corps veteran, a longtime resident of Aurora, IL, died on Monday, April 15, 2019. He was born August 25, 1955 in Joliet, IL.Beloved son of Jean Wadsworth (nee Both) and the late Brenton H. "Brent" "Bink" Wadsworth, loving brother of Leslie (Paul Logue) Wadsworth of Aurora, Martha (Mark Grimm) Wadsworth of Cornelius, NC and Eric (Traci) Wadsworth of Tampa, FL, adored uncle of Brenton and Tess Wadsworth, fond nephew, cousin and friend of many.Stan grew up in Aurora, was a graduate of West Aurora high School (Class of 1974) and the New Mexico Military Institute, a public military junior college in Roswell, NM. Stan received a degree in Civil Engineering from Missouri S&T in Rolla, MO and served in the U.S. Marine Corps, achieving the rank of 1st Lieutenant.Stan mastered several trades in addition to his bachelor's degree. He was employed by J.B. Hunt for about ten years with great safety and dependability recognition. He enjoyed criss-crossing the country he loved so much. Stan continued to enjoy going for long rides and seeing all the sites along the way. He was very interested in the automobile market, staying current on the latest new introductions; intrigued with the designs, along with features and pricing. While residing out west, he developed an appreciation for country music which he adored throughout his life.During Stan's youth, he enjoyed participating in school athletics, particularly wrestling. In the winter, he was an avid neighborhood hockey player which was of great inspiration for his brother and now his nephew. He enjoyed family recreation including ice skating, skiing, biking, fishing and boating. Spending time outdoors was his passion, especially when it came to boating and sailing. He participated in many sailing events and achieved various levels of certifications.Stan brought joy, fun, surprise and adventure to his family that he loved so much, whether it was four wheeling, boating or even just conversing. He was a very kind and caring person; always checking up on everyone's well being. Generosity abound was his hallmark.A sincere thank you to his advocates, caregivers, nurses, and doctors.Visitation and funeral services will be private.Private Interment: Oak Grove Cemetery, Bristol, IL.In lieu of flowers, donations in Stanley's memory can be made to the: , P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215, 1-800-DIABETES (800-342-2383), http://www.diabetes.org/donate/other-ways-to-give/donate-by-mail.html or Trinity United Methodist Church, 2505 Boomer Lane, Yorkville, IL 60560, (630) 553-7645, www.trinityum.netArrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL. For more information, please call (630) 355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary