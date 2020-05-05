Stephen Michael (Goncalves) Clark formerly of Aurora, IL passed away unexpectedly on April 30, 2020 in his home in Santa Fe, New Mexico at the age of 34. At the time he was on sabbatical from his position with Coates Tree Service recovering from an injury not related to his work. Steve will be sorely missed by his family and all who knew him.



Steve was born September 1, 1985 to Thomas Clark and Barbara Calebaugh Clark who lived in Grayslake, IL. He was a bright, energetic student who excelled in music and sports. Steve enjoyed a good deal of success playing baseball and basketball and participating with several successful traveling teams. At one point his team won their division of the local Little League World Series, and Steve got to pitch the final innings the in winning local All Star Game.



In his late teen years, Steve took an interest in piercing and tattooing. He became a fixture in several Northern Illinois tattoo businesses, and collected a number of tattoos and piercings of his own. Many people remember Steve for his enlarged earlobes and ink, but recognized him to be a gentle man and a true friend. Friends called him Steve-O. Those who got to know him found him to be a cheerful, energetic and friendly supporter of those facing adversity in their lives. He had an enormous heart, and frequently sought to help the underdog in any situation.



Steve graduated from Oswego High School. Following high school Steve was an apprentice professional piercer, something he really loved. Steve met Emily Benson and together they had a beautiful daughter, Rosalie. Although their relationship as a couple did not last, they were able to remain close friends. Rosalie is a happy and healthy girl; she lives with her mother. Steve married Geniune Goncalves in late 2019.



Steve loved the outdoors, hiking and challenging physical labor. He also developed a keen interest in trees and wanted to become a licensed arborist, a pursuit that continued at the time of his passing.



Steve is survived by his mother Barbara (Bobby), his father Thomas, daughter Rosalie, sister Kathryn, bother-in-law, niece, nephews, grandfather William and his wife Dorothy, stepmother Amy, stepbrothers Dan, Greg, stepsister Meghan, his wife (Geniune) and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and hundreds of treasured friends.



A memorial will be held at some point in the in the near future following easing of the restrictions associated with the current pandemic.





