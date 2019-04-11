Resources More Obituaries for Steven Fratzke Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Steven Dennis Fratzke

Obituary Condolences Flowers Steven Dennis Fratzke "Steve" passed away Monday April 8, 2019 he was 54 years old. Steve is survived by his father Donald "Dale" Fratzke of Batavia IL, brothers Frank & Laurel Fratzke of Poquoson, VA, Jim & Kim Fratzke of N. Aurora, IL, Scott & Anne Fratzke of DeKalb, IL, Mark Fratzke of Batavia, IL, and his nephew Michael Fratzke also of Poquoson, VA. He was preceded in death by his mother Gail Marie "Riege" Fratzke, grandparents Vilas & Fankie Riege, Paul and Amanda Fratzke and his uncles Frank Riege and Lawrence Fratzke, and his wife of 15 years Kathy "Diggs" of Kill Devil Hills, NC – he missed his wife with all his heart. Steve was confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Batavia and graduated from Batavia High School. From an early age, Steve learned the Carpenter Trade form his father Dale, and worked with him on many projects throughout the Fox River Valley. Steve learned his father's craft very well and has been called a true artist by some. Steve plied his trade in Las Vegas, Phoenix, Naples Florida, and for many years with Rob Hawk Construction in the Outer Banks of North Carolina. Steve was a Master Trim Carpenter, Stair Builder and much more working on everything from multi-million dollar homes to high-rises and custom yachts. In fact, in 2017 Steve's trim and cabinet work for the Yacht "Caught Up" was the world-wide winner of the 12th annual Veneer-Tech craftsman challenge while working for Paul Mann Yachts. Steve had a generous heart, and was always willing to help a friend in need, he loved his music – The Rolling Stones, Stevie Ray Vaughn, Hall & Oates and more, he loved the beaches of the Outer Banks and enjoyed bringing his famous fried chicken and potato salad to the beach for friends to share, he was a Cubs fan and Bears fan through thick and thin, he loved his family and many friends. Steve left this earth far to soon and will be deeply missed by his family and many friends. We celebrate the fact that he is now with his beloved wife, dancing to "It's Only Rock and Roll, and enjoying his new found life in heaven. A celebration of life will be held 12:30 until 2:30 P.M. Friday, April 12, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church 950 Hart Batavia, IL. A private family funeral was held. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Steven's Name may be directed to Autism Speak, www.autismspeaks.org Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries