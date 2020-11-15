Steven Lawrence Fahlmark, age 54, of Yorkville, IL passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020. He was born on December 14, 1965 in Aurora, IL the son of Richard and Patricia (Smith) Fahlmark.
Steven was united in marriage on October 2, 1993 to the former Marcia Hagel and they spent the next 27 happy years together. He enjoyed traveling and the outdoors, especially boating and camping. Steve was an animal lover and bird watcher. He was an avid gardener and liked working in his yard. He was a car lover. Steve most of all loved entertaining and spending time with his family and friends. He was a loving husband, father, son, brother, and uncle who will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his wife, Marcia Fahlmark of Yorkville, IL; his daughter, Sara (Kevin) Roorbach of Carmel, IN; his son, Max Fahlmark of Yorkville, IL; his mother, Patricia Fahlmark of Apache Junction, AZ; his brothers, Randy Fahlmark of Yorkville, IL and Richard Fahlmark of Plano, IL; his mother-in-law, Doniella Hagel of Yorkville, IL; his nieces and nephews, Ryan Fahlmark, Jessica (Derek) Dierzen, Paig Ginther, Cory (Alyssa) Fahlmark, Quinn and Alysa Bommelman, and Nicholas and Brooke Rogers; as well as several great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Fahlmark; his brother, Scott Fahlmark; his father-in-law, Thomas Hagel; and his sisters-in-law, Traci Fahlmark and Karolin Fahlmark.
A Memorial Service will be held at 7:00 PM on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at the Nelson Funeral Home, 1617 N. Bridge St., Yorkville, IL. Interment will be private.
Friends may visit from 4:00 until the Hour of Service on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at the Nelson Funeral Home in Yorkville, IL.
Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com
or 630-553-7611.