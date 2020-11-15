We are so sorry for you loss. Many fun memories of your family, Stevie always had a smile on his face.



I will never forget the time your brother took us all out on your boat when you guys were out of town and something happened with a short in the lights so thankfully Dino and Randy were able to fix it the next morning.



Rest in peace you will be missed by many. My condolences to Marsha, Sarah and Max and the rest of the family.

Mary Tschannen and family.

MARY S Tschannen

Friend