Steven Lawrence Fahlmark
1965 - 2020
Steven Lawrence Fahlmark, age 54, of Yorkville, IL passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020. He was born on December 14, 1965 in Aurora, IL the son of Richard and Patricia (Smith) Fahlmark.

Steven was united in marriage on October 2, 1993 to the former Marcia Hagel and they spent the next 27 happy years together. He enjoyed traveling and the outdoors, especially boating and camping. Steve was an animal lover and bird watcher. He was an avid gardener and liked working in his yard. He was a car lover. Steve most of all loved entertaining and spending time with his family and friends. He was a loving husband, father, son, brother, and uncle who will be deeply missed.

He is survived by his wife, Marcia Fahlmark of Yorkville, IL; his daughter, Sara (Kevin) Roorbach of Carmel, IN; his son, Max Fahlmark of Yorkville, IL; his mother, Patricia Fahlmark of Apache Junction, AZ; his brothers, Randy Fahlmark of Yorkville, IL and Richard Fahlmark of Plano, IL; his mother-in-law, Doniella Hagel of Yorkville, IL; his nieces and nephews, Ryan Fahlmark, Jessica (Derek) Dierzen, Paig Ginther, Cory (Alyssa) Fahlmark, Quinn and Alysa Bommelman, and Nicholas and Brooke Rogers; as well as several great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Fahlmark; his brother, Scott Fahlmark; his father-in-law, Thomas Hagel; and his sisters-in-law, Traci Fahlmark and Karolin Fahlmark.

A Memorial Service will be held at 7:00 PM on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at the Nelson Funeral Home, 1617 N. Bridge St., Yorkville, IL. Interment will be private.

Friends may visit from 4:00 until the Hour of Service on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at the Nelson Funeral Home in Yorkville, IL.

Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com or 630-553-7611.


Published in Beacon News on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Larson-Nelson Funeral Home
NOV
18
Memorial service
07:00 PM
Larson-Nelson Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Larson-Nelson Funeral Home
1617 North Bridge Street
Yorkville, IL 60560
(630) 553-7611
November 14, 2020
We are so sorry for you loss. Many fun memories of your family, Stevie always had a smile on his face.

I will never forget the time your brother took us all out on your boat when you guys were out of town and something happened with a short in the lights so thankfully Dino and Randy were able to fix it the next morning.

Rest in peace you will be missed by many. My condolences to Marsha, Sarah and Max and the rest of the family.
Mary Tschannen and family.
MARY S Tschannen
Friend
