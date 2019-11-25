|
Susan A. Bershad, age 76 of Plainfield, IL formerly of Montgomery, IL passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at the Harbor Chase of Plainfield, IL. She was born on December 16, 1942 in Philadelphia, PA the daughter of Herman and Esther (Goldhaber) Bershad.
Susan begin working at age 10, for her father in the family businesses, "The Goody Shop" and "Bershard's Bath", which were located on the boardwalk Atlantic City, NJ. She attended Drexel University in Philadelphia, PA, majoring in chemistry. In 1963 she began her career with Avisun in Marcas Hook, PA. When Amoco Chemical Co acquired Avisun, Susan was transferred to their Naperville location where she worked with its Chemical Polymer Division until her retirement in 1992.
Ms. Bershad was a former board member and past president of Altrusa International of Aurora, IL. Susan also served on the board of directors of the Easter Seals Rehabilitation Center, and was a member of the America Women's Organization for Rehabilitation and Training (ORT). She volunteered for BP/Amoco foundations doing science demonstrations at the SciTech Hands On Museum for school groups. Susan was an avid volunteer with the Waubonsee Adult Literary Project assisting in both the GED classrooms.
She is survived by her twin sisters, Adele Bershad and Sonia Alessandrini both of Florida; extended family and friends.
Memorials in Susan's name may be directed to the Easter Seals or the Waubonsee Literacy Program.
According to Susan's wishes there will be no service. She will be cremated and her ashes will be taken back to New Jersey.
Thank you to Harbor Chase of Plainfield and Transitions Hospice for their loving care of Susan.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Nov. 25, 2019