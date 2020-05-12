Susan Baney
1926 - 2020
Susan "Granny" Baney, 94 years old, of Plano, IL, passed away unexpectedly and peacefully Saturday, May 9, 2020 at her home. She was born January 30, 1926 in Harrisburg, PA, the daughter of Albert and Marie (Briggles) Dawson. Granny resided in Big Rock, IL until 2005 when she retired and moved to Plano.

She is survived by her daughters, Saundra (David) Morse of Mt. Vernon, IL and Theresa Wasson of Big Rock, IL; her grandsons, Jim (Julie) Morse of Sherrard, IL, Matt (Teresa) Morse of Seattle, WA, and Kyle Baney of Big Rock, IL; her great grandson, Grant Morse of Bridgeport, IL; her guardian "Hair" Angels, Julie, Tara, and Jackie; also all her community friends at Deer Run.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband: Delbert, two sons, Barry in infancy, and Earl, and her son-in-law, Bruce Wasson.

A Celebration of Granny's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Little Rock-Fox Fire Protection District. For more information or to sign the online guest book, go to www.EighnerFuneralHomes.com

Turner-Eighner Funeral Home at 3952 Turner Ave. in Plano, IL 60545 630-552-3022



Published in Beacon News on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
Turner-Eighner Funeral Home
3952 Turner Ave
Plano, IL 60545
(630) 552-3022
