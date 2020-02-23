|
Susan Jane Willgeroth, 75, of Urbana passed away at 9:37 p.m. on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
Graveside services will be held at a later date at Lincoln Memorial Park in Aurora, IL.
Susan was born on Randolph Field Air Force Base in San Antonio, TX, September 18, 1944 to parents Paul B. and Mary L. (Sandburg) Willgeroth. They preceded her in death.
She is survived by her sister Barbara Cousland of Urbana and many cousins.
Susan grew up in Aurora and graduated from West Aurora Senior High School.
Susan attended Washington University, St. Louis and Aurora College where she earned her bachelor's degree. She was an elementary school teacher for thirty-five years, teaching in Aurora, Des Moines, Clarendon Hills and Rantoul.
She was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Aurora. She enjoyed history, geopolitics and made beautiful needlepoint pillows.
She was an avid reader and especially interested in the Golden Age of Hollywood and the silent film stars.
Memorial contributions may be made in Susan's honor to the Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN, https://philanthropy.mayoclinic.org/donateMC. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Feb. 23, 2020