Susan M "Shelley" Perez, age 54, of Brownsburg, IN formerly of Aurora, IL died Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Hendricks Regional Health Center in Brownsburg, IN. She was born April 22, 1965 in Oak Park, IL.Shelley was employed as the director of the HOA of Vadalia Senior Living in Plainfield, IN. She served as the President of the HOA at Lake Valley in Aurora, IL and was employed by Advocate Property Management in Naperville, IL prior to moving to Indiana.Shelley is survived by her husband Joseph "Joe" Perez, two daughters Megan Perez and Samantha Perez, her parents Craig and Sharon nee Atkinson Meilahn, a brother Michael Meilahn and dog Bear. She was preceded in death by her aunt Sue Samaras.Visitation will take place on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at the DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY 1801 Douglas Road Oswego, IL. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Funeral Home. Burial will take place at Plato Township Cemetery in Plato Center, IL.Memorials may be directed to Humane Society of Aurora 2112 W Galena Blvd Suite8#472 Aurora, IL 60506.For additional information 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com Published in the Aurora Beacon News on May 9, 2019