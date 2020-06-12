Tammy Lynn Bancroft was born on December 16, 1971 in Elmhurst, IL to Tom Law and Linda Paul. She began a new life in the presence of her Lord on June 8, 2020. Tammy grew up in Lombard, Illinois. She loved spending time with her Grandma "Big G" going on walks with Big G and Mandy, Big G's dog. Tammy loved to travel when she was young and was fortunate to visit places like Europe, Disney World and San Diego. Tammy graduated from Glenbard North High School and Waubonsee Community College. Tammy became a registered nurse in 1994 and started her nursing career at Edward Medical Group. She was also a registered nurse at Rush Copley Medical Group and Cadence Health. Tammy was a Chicago sports fan and loved the Cubs, Bears and Bulls. Tammy had many longtime friends that brought her much joy and support. More than anything, she loved her family. She married Peter Bancroft on April 3, 1998, and had two daughters, Kylie and Jenna. She lived in North Aurora, Illinois. Tammy was a longtime member of Christ Community Church. Tammy was the proud mother of Kylie Bancroft and Jenna Bancroft of Aurora. She is also survived by her mother and stepfather Linda and Roger Paul of Las Vegas, Nevada; father and stepmother Tom and Mary Law of Lombard; former spouse Peter Bancroft of Aurora; brother Jason Paul of North Aurora; sister and brother-in-law Erin and David Pawlowski of Oswego and brother Justin Thomas Law of Leadville, Colorado. Tammy was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, maternal grandparents and an uncle Marty Beukema. Tammy will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Family will be receiving friends from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway Ave. Montgomery, IL. Due to current restrictions, we ask that you please wear a mask and follow social distancing rules. A private memorial will be held at 1:00 PM, visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com to attend the virtual service. A private graveside will be held at River Hills Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her honor for a memorial that will be established. Contributions can be sent to Dieterle Memorial Home and made out to Kylie Bancroft.
Published in Beacon News on Jun. 12, 2020.