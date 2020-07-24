1/1
Teresa (Lawrence) Bohannan
1959 - 2020
It is with deep sorrow and love that we mourn the passing of Teresa (Lawrence) Bohannan. Teresa, 61, of Phoenix, Arizona, passed away on July 18, 2020 in Dekalb, Illinois.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday July 25, 2020 from 1600-1830 at her daughter's residence in Serena, Illinois.

Teresa was born in Anchorage, Alaska to Frank Lawrence and Barbara McMullin on July 12, 1959. Teresa was a graduate of Oswego High School (Oswego, IL) and Estrella Mountain Community College (Goodyear, AZ). She worked as an Office Manager in the healthcare industry in the Phoenix area.

Teresa is preceded in death by her father, Frank Lawrence, Step-Father, John McMullin, Grandparents, Anne and Oscar Rohr, and her God-Parents, Carol and Richard Wendling.

Teresa is survived by her children and spouses; Richard and Danielle Bohannan, Ryan and Brittney Bohannan, and Raquel and Chris Phelps; brothers, Rob Lawrence, Steve Lawrence, and Mike Lawrence. Her Mother Barbara McMullin. Her Grandchildren; Easton Bohannan (Richard), Rhett and Kenley Bohannan (Ryan), and Harper Phelps (Raquel) and countless nieces and nephews.

Her infectious smile and laugh will forever be remembered.


Published in Beacon News from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Celebration of Life
04:00 - 06:30 PM
at her daughter's residence
Memories & Condolences

July 24, 2020
My condolences to the family for your loss. She will be missed deeply by many friends as well that she has touch through her life. May your memories help you get through these tough times. RIP Teresa
Glenn Stickney
Friend
July 24, 2020
You will be so missed, by so many. I will always remember your infectious smile and laugh and your kindness to all around you. Glad you had a chance to revel in being a grandma. Love you, cousin.
Kathy Frydenlund
Family
July 24, 2020
Aunt Teresa I will cherish all the memories we have shared together. You will be deeply missed and forever in our thoughts and prayers. We love you so much. The Leitner Family
Shauna Leitner
Family
