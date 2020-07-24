It is with deep sorrow and love that we mourn the passing of Teresa (Lawrence) Bohannan. Teresa, 61, of Phoenix, Arizona, passed away on July 18, 2020 in Dekalb, Illinois.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday July 25, 2020 from 1600-1830 at her daughter's residence in Serena, Illinois.



Teresa was born in Anchorage, Alaska to Frank Lawrence and Barbara McMullin on July 12, 1959. Teresa was a graduate of Oswego High School (Oswego, IL) and Estrella Mountain Community College (Goodyear, AZ). She worked as an Office Manager in the healthcare industry in the Phoenix area.



Teresa is preceded in death by her father, Frank Lawrence, Step-Father, John McMullin, Grandparents, Anne and Oscar Rohr, and her God-Parents, Carol and Richard Wendling.



Teresa is survived by her children and spouses; Richard and Danielle Bohannan, Ryan and Brittney Bohannan, and Raquel and Chris Phelps; brothers, Rob Lawrence, Steve Lawrence, and Mike Lawrence. Her Mother Barbara McMullin. Her Grandchildren; Easton Bohannan (Richard), Rhett and Kenley Bohannan (Ryan), and Harper Phelps (Raquel) and countless nieces and nephews.



Her infectious smile and laugh will forever be remembered.





