Teresa Solis, 81, of Yorkville, IL passed away on August 23, 2020. She was born October 15, 1938. The visitation will take place from 3-8 P.M. on Friday, August 28, 2020 at The Healy Chapel, 370 Division Dr., Sugar Grove. Her funeral service will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Saturday, August 29, 2020 also at the funeral home. Interment will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery in Bristol, IL. For further information, please call 630-466-1330 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com
to leave an online condolence.