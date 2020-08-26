1/1
Teresa Solis
1938 - 2020
{ "" }
Teresa Solis, 81, of Yorkville, IL passed away on August 23, 2020. She was born October 15, 1938. The visitation will take place from 3-8 P.M. on Friday, August 28, 2020 at The Healy Chapel, 370 Division Dr., Sugar Grove. Her funeral service will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Saturday, August 29, 2020 also at the funeral home. Interment will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery in Bristol, IL. For further information, please call 630-466-1330 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to leave an online condolence.



Published in Beacon News on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Healy Chapel
AUG
29
Service
10:30 AM
Healy Chapel
AUG
29
Interment
St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
The Healy Chapel
370 Division Square
Sugar Grove, IL 60554
630-466-1330
August 25, 2020
Con profundo dolor mis más sinceras condolencias para toda la familia....especialmente, sus hijas.. Ana,Maritza,y alma
Sandra Adame
Family
