Terrence Alan "Terry" Murray, age 57, of Aurora, IL, passed away in the evening of August 25, 2019, surrounded by the love of his friends and family.
He was born on September 1, 1961, in Winfield, IL, to proud parents, John Patrick Murray III and Wanda Murray.
Terry graduated from East Aurora High School in 1979. After high school, he attended Waubonsee Community College and received his Associates Degree.
Terry loved the outdoors. He liked to go hiking, skiing, canoeing, and birding. He also liked to explore caves as a member of the National Speleological Society (Windy City Grotto.) Terry especially liked birding and became expert in bird songs and the identification of birds. He led birding walks in parks and forest preserves around Aurora and the greater Chicago area. He led numerous birding walks around Nelson Lake in Batavia where a bench was installed in his honor. He was a member of the Kane County Audubon Society, the Sierra Club, and the Phoenix Club of Aurora.
Terry was a loving brother and friend, an avid nature enthusiast, and an adventurer. Terry had a way to put a smile on anyone's face. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Terry is survived by his six siblings: James Patrick (Sue), Jean Patricia (Jeff) Hannig, Kevin Edward, Michael John (Sandy Weindling), Maureen Jane, John Brian; his fiancé, Miriam Ponce. He is preceded in death by his parents.
Join Terry's family and friends in celebrating his life on Friday, August 30, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. at Conley Funeral Home, 116 W. Pierce St., Elburn, IL 60119. Additional visitation to follow on Saturday, August 31, from 10-11 a.m., with a service to celebrate his life of laughter to follow at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kane County Audubon Society, 513 S. 13th Ave., St. Charles, IL 60174. Tributes may also be left on Conley Funeral Home Facebook Page or at www.conleycare.com.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Aug. 29, 2019