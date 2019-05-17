|
|
Terrence McCurdy Murphy, age 72, of Algonquin, native of Aurora, IL passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 19, 2019, from 4-8 PM at Fox Valley Church, 37 W 073 Huntley Road, Dundee, IL 60118. Funeral Monday 10:00 A.M. at the church. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery, Montgomery, IL. To view Terry's full obituary or to leave an on-line condolence, please visit https:www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com For info, please call Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee 847-426-3436
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on May 17, 2019