The Healy Chapel
370 Division Square
Sugar Grove, IL 60554
630-466-1330
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
The Healy Chapel
370 Division Square
Sugar Grove, IL 60554
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
6:00 PM
The Healy Chapel
370 Division Square
Sugar Grove, IL 60554
View Map
Terry A. Brown


1955 - 2019
Terry A. Brown Obituary
Terry A. Brown, 64, of Hinckley, passed away Tuesday August 20, 2019 at Rush-Copley Medical Center. He was born February 8, 1955 in Plano, IL the son of the late Richard and Betty (Kiene) Brown.

Celebration of life service will be held Saturday 6:00 p.m. August 24, 2019 at The Healy Chapel, 370 Division Dr., Sugar Grove, IL 60554. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service. Interment will be private. Memorials in Terry's name may be directed to the . For further information please call (630) 466-1330 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Aug. 23, 2019
