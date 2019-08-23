|
|
Terry A. Brown, 64, of Hinckley, passed away Tuesday August 20, 2019 at Rush-Copley Medical Center. He was born February 8, 1955 in Plano, IL the son of the late Richard and Betty (Kiene) Brown.
Celebration of life service will be held Saturday 6:00 p.m. August 24, 2019 at The Healy Chapel, 370 Division Dr., Sugar Grove, IL 60554. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service. Interment will be private. Memorials in Terry's name may be directed to the . For further information please call (630) 466-1330 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Aug. 23, 2019