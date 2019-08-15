|
|
Terry A. Dearborn, age 70, of Yorkville, IL, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August, 12, 2019 at Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora, IL. He was born on July 28, 1949 in Chicago, IL, the son of Robert and Ruth (Schwerdtmann) Dearborn and attended Northwestern Military and Naval Academy.
He was united in marriage on August 31, 1967 to Wendy (Teater) and they spent the next 51 years happily together. He worked for the Chicago Northwestern Railroad as an engineer for almost 10 years prior to starting Valley Chimney Sweep more than 40 years ago and subsequently became one of the founding members of the National Chimney Sweep Guild. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, and uncle who will be deeply missed by his family and friends. When not spending time with his family, Terry was an avid traveler and voracious reader.
He is survived by his wife, Wendy Dearborn; his three children, Derek (Jacqueline) Dearborn of Yorkville, IL, Justin (Angela) Dearborn of Los Angeles, CA, and Travis Dearborn of Yorkville, IL; his five grandchildren, Sophia, Mason, Faith, Madison, and Olivia Dearborn; his mother, Ruth Dearborn of Oakbrook, IL; his siblings, Robert (Deborah) Dearborn of Yorkville, IL and Annette Dearborn of Kailua-Kona, HI.
He is preceded in death by his father, Robert Dearborn.
A Funeral Service will be held at 4:00 PM on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the Nelson Funeral Home & Crematory, 1617 North Bridge Street, Yorkville, IL, 60560.
Friends may visit from 1:00 PM until the hour of service on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the Nelson Funeral Home in Yorkville, IL.
Interment will be private.
Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, 630-553-7611 or www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019