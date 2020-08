We are so sad to hear of Terry's passing. He really was a kind soul and very much loved in our family! We enjoyed seeing him at Arlington Park Race Track last summer. We love having that memory along with all the family parties and celebrations over the years. Our condolences to you Linda, Shannon and TJ and the rest of the family. RIP cousin and Thank You for your service to our Country! Love, Darrell and Donna

Darrell Stratman

Family