Or Copy this URL to Share

Terry L. Shaw of DeKalb, IL., formerly of Aurora, passed away on May 7, 2020. Visitation will be Wednesday, May 13, 2020 from 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. at James Funeral Home, Aurora, IL. The funeral service will be private with interment at Springlake Cemetery.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store