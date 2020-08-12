Terry Lee Minor, 82, of Aurora, formerly of Big Rock, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020. He was born January 26, 1938 in Aurora, IL, son of the late Roy and Mary Minor.
After serving in the United States Army, he became a teamster truck driver for various companies in Aurora. He and his wife, Judy, were members of The Antique Auto Club of America and enjoyed touring in their 1940 Buick Century. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and family.
Terry is survived by his children, Michele (Jeff) Allen; Michael (Annie) Minor; grandchildren, Blaine Allen, Grant Allen, Hope Allen and Faith Minor and brother, Allan (Margo) Minor as well as several nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents, Terry was preceded by his wife, Judy.
Visitation will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 10 AM until time of service 12 PM at The Healy Chapel, 370 Division Drive, Sugar Grove, IL 60554, followed by a graveside service at Kaneville Township Cemetery.
