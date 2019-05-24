Terry Seidelman, age 59, of Elburn, passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Gone too soon, his love lives on in the hearts of all who loved him. He was born January 11, 1960, in Aurora, IL, to proud parents, Donald and Shirley (Collier) Seidelman. Terry is survived by his loving wife Anna; two children: Collin and Brianna Seidelman; his father, Donald Seidelman; four siblings: Tom (Cathy) Seidelman, Gary Seidelman, Tony (Julie) Seidelman and Donny Seidelman; many nieces and nephews and a family of friends who will miss him dearly. He is preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Seidelman and a sister-in-law Joanne Seidelman. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 4-7 p.m., with Rosary services at 6:45 p.m., at Conley Funeral Home, 116 W. Pierce St., Elburn, IL 60119. Additional visitation will be from 10-10:45 a.m., with Mass to follow at 11 a.m., at St. Gall Catholic Church, 43W885 Hughes Road, Elburn, IL, on Wednesday, May 29. Interment will follow at St. Gall Catholic Cemetery, Elburn. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Terry's name. Checks may be made to the "Terence Seidelman Memorial" and mailed in care of P.O. Box 66, Elburn, 60119. Tributes may also be forwarded to the same address, the Conley Funeral Home Facebook Page, or at www.conleycare.com. Published in the Aurora Beacon News on May 24, 2019