Thelma Florene Miller
1919 - 2020
Thelma Florene Miller, 100, of Joliet, passed away July 8, 2020. She was born October 16, 1919 in Mulberry Grove, IL daughter of the late Hattie Ellsworth Farnsworth Lewis and Virgil Benefiel.

She leaves behind to cherish her memories are her children, Marilyn (Lee) Petrie, Karen (Ron) Miller, Kevin Miller and Dawn (Doug) Aichele; grandchildren, Tamara (Robby) Lambert, Tad (Mary Beth) Petrie, Michele (Jeff) Hall, Chris Aichele, Nathaniel (Laura) Aichele, Desiree Aichele, Austin Aichele, Alford Miller, Amber Miller, Jeremy Miller, Greg (Caroline) Miller, Thelma King; 11 great grandchildren; 5 great great grandchildren; sister, Delores Burdick; brothers, Amuel (Sandy) Royer, Norman Royer and Donald Royer.

Along with her parents Thelma was preceded in death by her grandparents, James and Emma Jane Glenn; her beloved husband, Alford E. Miller; granddaughter, Stephanie Miller; sisters, Ruby Royer Creed and Evelyn Pruitt; brothers, Eldon Royer and Rev. Elmer Luther Royer.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 10 AM until time of service 12 PM at The Healy Chapel, 370 Division Drive, Sugar Grove, IL 60554 with Pastor Don Balgman officiating. Entombment will take place at Greenwood Cemetery in Hinckley.

To sign the online guestbook please visit www.healychapel.com. 630-466-1330.



Published in Beacon News from Jul. 12 to Jul. 15, 2020.
