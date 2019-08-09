|
Thelma M. Law, 77, of Oswego, IL passed away on August 6, 2019. She was born on January 15, 1942 in Morgan County, Alabama the daughter of Melvin and Flora (Wilhite) Whittle. Thelma had a passion for gardening and could make anything come to life. Her family was her pride and joy and through the years she opened her heart and home to many. She was a longtime member of Plano Fellowship Church. She will be dearly missed by all.
She is survived by her husband, Walter of 57 years; children, Van (Michele) Leach, Stephanie (Peter) Law-Forde, and Michelle Liebold; grandson, Trevor Forde; great-grandchildren; Caleb Law, Andrew Bennett and Griffin and Madilyn Liebold. She is also survived by her brother-in-law Nelson Law and sister-in-law Elizabeth Law as well as nephews John Whittle and Chad Law. She is preceded in death by her parents Melvin and Flora; mother-in-law Gladys Law, son Scott Law; grandson; Michael Leach; sisters, Vernell Law, Dorothy Whittle; brothers Clyde and Joseph Whittle; nephews; Jeff Whittle and Thomas Law; and great-nephew Shawn Law.
Family will be receiving guests on Sunday; August 11, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway Ave. Montgomery, IL 60538. Funeral service will be on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the Funeral Home, interment will follow at Lincoln Memorial Park, Aurora, IL.
For directions and online guestbook visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Aug. 9, 2019