|
|
Theodora Stamatopoulos, 89, of Aurora, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020. She was born June 15, 1930 in Geneva, IL.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 9:30 A.M. until the service hour at 11 A.M. at St. Athanasios Greek Orthodox Church, 1855 E. Fifth Ave., Aurora, IL. Interment will be at Spring Lake Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Athanasios Greek Orthodox Church.
Arrangements by The Healy Chapel, Aurora.
For further information please call 630-897-9291 or visit healychapel.com for a full obituary and to leave an online condolence.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Feb. 9, 2020