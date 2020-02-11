Home

Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
Memorial service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
12:30 PM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
Theodore Gilbert Emmett Jr.


1941 - 2020
Theodore Gilbert Emmett Jr. Obituary
Age 78, of Plainfield, IL and formerly Big Rock, IL, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Rock Run Place in Joliet, IL. Born on August 6, 1941, in Bloomington, IL, he was the son of the late Theodore and Alta Mae (nee Willard) Emmett.

Survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Barbara Jean (nee Kaehler); children, Christine (Phil) Vimarco, Karen Emmett and Colleen (Chuck) Eartly; grandchildren, Kerry (Joel) Stephens, Janell Gardner (Jeremy); Stephen Todd Drake, Jillian Leah Garza; Alaina and Emily Eartly; great-granddaughter, Abby Mitchell. Also surviving are two sisters, Jackie (Carl) Edlund, Sharon (Gig) Nepermann; two brothers, Gary (Paulette) Emmett, Duane (Sherry) Emmett; as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Linda Emmett.

A Memorial Service for Theodore Emmett, Jr. will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet. The family will receive all relatives and friends from 10:30 a.m. until the service begins at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Ted's name can be made to the American Diabetes Association or the .

For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or you may visit his Memorial Tribute at

www.fredcdames.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Feb. 11, 2020
