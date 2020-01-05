|
Theodore "Ted" Tilton, age 85, of Yorkville, IL passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at his home. He was born on December 26, 1933 in New York, NY the son of Francis and Ethel (Zsedel) Tilton.
Ted was united in marriage on August 22, 1954 in Compton, CA to the former Jacqueline Parker and they spent the next 65 happy years together. Mr. Tilton served his country proudly as a member of the United States Navy during the Korean War. He began his teaching career as a founding faculty member of Waubonsee Community College in Sugar Grove, IL. Ted was employed, for over 26 years, as a teacher and administrator by the College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn, IL. Ted was a member of both the Sandwich V.F.W. and the Yorkville American Legion. He was a former City of Yorkville Alderman, past board member of Waubonsee Community College and past Morrison School Board of Education member in Morrison, IL. Ted was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother who will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Jackie Tilton of Yorkville, IL; his children, Celeste (Tim) Dalton of Batavia, IL, Alisa (Glenn) Fenstermacher of Tucson, AZ, Matthew (Shellane) Tilton of Park Ridge, IL, Melanie (Bill) Williams of Sedona, AZ, Annette (Tim) Carlson of Champlin, MN, and Heather (Joe) Miragliotta of Yorkville, IL; his grandchildren, Bradley and Adam Dalton, Brooke, Matthew and Benjamin Carlson, Melanie Tilton, and Aidan Miragliotta; his nine great-grandchildren; and his sisters-in-law, Barbara Tilton of San Diego, CA and Susan Tilton of San Francisco, CA.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Ethel Tilton; his father and mother-in-law, Clayton and Lore Parker; and his brothers, Louis and Harold Tilton.
A Celebration of Ted's life will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Lyons Farm, 7935 Rt. 71 in Yorkville, IL.
Memorials may be directed to either Northwestern Medicine Valley West Community Hospital, or Auberge Memory Care. Please mail all memorials to Celeste Dalton, 38W030 Clover Hills Ct., Batavia, IL 60510.
