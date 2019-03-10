Home

Dunn Family Funeral Home with Crematory
1801 S. Douglas Road
Oswego, IL 60543
(630) 554-3888
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
1801 S. Douglas Road
Oswego, IL 60543
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Visitation
1801 S. Douglas Road
Oswego, IL 60543
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Funeral service
1801 S. Douglas Road
Oswego, IL 60543
Theresa L. Smola

Theresa L. Smola Obituary
Theresa L. Smola, age 57, of Aurora, IL, formerly of Westland, MI, passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at her residence. She was born August 5, 1961 in Oregon, OH, the daughter of Robert H. and Phyllis I. nee Strouse Parker.Theresa received her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and worked as a computer programmer for Hallmark Services. She was a member of the Naperville, IL chapter of TOPS. In her spare time, she enjoyed knitting, crocheting and baking. She is survived by her husband of 30 years William "Bill" Smola of Aurora, IL, mother Phyllis of Temperance, MI, sister Rebecca Melody of Onsted, MI, brother Robert H. Parker, Jr. of Temperance, MI, brother-in-laws Larry (Laura) Smola, Richard Smola, nephews Christopher, Steven and Nicholas Smola, niece Emily Smola and her cat Samantha. She was preceded in death by her father.Visitation will be from 4-8 pm , Tuesday, March 12, 2019, and from 10:00 am - 2:00 pm, Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI, where funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Wednesday. Interment will be private. Memorials may be made to any local humane society or the , 215 W. Illinois Street, #1C, Chicago, IL 60654. Services are entrusted to DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 1801 S. Douglas Road, Oswego, IL 60543. For information: 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 10, 2019
