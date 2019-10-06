Home

Dieterle Memorial Home
1120 South Broadway Road
Montgomery, IL 60538
(630) 897-1196
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Theresa M. Travis


1921 - 2019
Theresa M. Travis Obituary
Theresa M. Travis, 98, a lifelong resident of the Fox Valley passed away on October 3, 2019. She was born on January 13, 1921 in Aurora, IL the youngest child of Michael and Elizabeth (Baki) Titschinger. She graduated from West Aurora High School in 1939. In May of 1941 she married John Travis and they would eventually have 3 children. She worked for many years as a medical transcriptionist at Rush Copley Hospital.

She is survived by her children; Jeff (Marilyn) Travis and Wendy (James) Westphal, 4 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, John; son, Randy (Ramona) Travis; and 2 sisters and 3 brothers.

Family will be receiving guests on Monday, October 7, 2019 from 12:00-1:00 PM at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway Ave. Montgomery, IL 60538. A graveside service will follow at Lincoln Memorial Park, Aurora, IL.

www.dieterlememorialhome.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Oct. 6, 2019
