Therese Marie Blee, age 88, of Aurora, Illinois, formerly of Paw Paw, Illinois and Holiday, Florida, peacefully entered eternal life on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at her home. She was born on March 29, 1932, in Rochelle, Illinois, the daughter of Hans Pater and Inger (Larsen) Hansen. Due to the death of her mother when Therese was an infant, she was adopted by her uncle and aunt, Charles and Minnie Hansen.
She was a 1950 graduate of Rochelle Township High School. On October 16, 1954, she joined in marriage with Arthur J. Blee, and they made their home in Paw Paw, Illinois. Upon retirement in 1979, they moved to Holiday, Florida. Therese returned to Illinois in 2018 to live near her daughter in Aurora, Illinois. Therese was an associate of The Blessed Sacrament Fathers and volunteered to help the poor at Florida soup kitchens and a parish food pantry. She was a member of The Ladies Guild of her Florida parish, St. Vincent de Paul, and had served on the board of her condo association. She enjoyed sewing and craft work and made many beautiful items for family and friends.
She is survived by her one daughter, Karen (Gerard) Nickels of Aurora, Illinois; one son, Arlen Blee of Phoenix, Arizona; one grandson, Joseph Arthur Blee of Phoenix, Arizona; and many nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, Therese was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years; three sisters: Hazel Quinn, Bernice Schoenholz, and Arlene White; and one brother, Clifford Hansen.
Visitation will be Wednesday, November 25, 2020 from 9:30 AM until 10:30 AM at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 N. Lake St. Aurora, IL 60506 (630) 631-5500.
Funeral Services will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 beginning at 10:30 AM from THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY to Holy Angels Church in Aurora for her funeral mass at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at 2:30 PM at Wyoming Township Cemetery in Paw Paw, Illinois.
In adherence to Covid-19 pandemic protocols, non-family visitors are asked to pay their respects to the family for only a few minutes and exit the funeral home in a timely fashion. Social distancing and face masks are required for those in attendance with a limit of 10 people in the building at a time. We appreciate your cooperation and apologize for any inconvenience.
Please visit our website at www.daleidenmortuary.com
where you may leave condolences for Therese's family.
In lieu of flowers, donations made in Therese's name to The Holy Angels Food Pantry, 204 South Russell Avenue, Aurora, Illinois 60506 would be appreciated.