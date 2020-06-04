Thomas A. Hagerty passed away May 31, 2020 at home with his loving wife and best friend, Bonnie, by his side. He was born November 4, 1935 in Aurora to Arthur and Agnes (Shoger) Hagerty.
Following in his father's footsteps, he was the "Son" of Hagerty and Son Plumbing. He served as president of the local plumbing contractors association as well as on the board of PAMCANI. Tom devoted much to the local youth by sponsoring The Hagerty and Son Pony League baseball team for 38 years, having multiple generations play on the team.
He was a member of Aurora Lions Club and charter member of The Aurora Catholic Education Foundation. Tom was a member of the Aurora Noon Kiwanis for 37 years, serving as president in 1996.
In addition to his wife, Tom is survived by his children Brian (Linda), Michael (Judi), Todd (Becky), Sean, Holly (Marlon) Dacres and Steven Clark; 8 grandchildren, one great grandchild; dear cousins, nieces and nephews and cherished friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister Colleen Nilles; his sons Timothy and Patrick; and his infant daughter.
Funeral services were private and handled by THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 N. Lake St., Aurora, 630-631-5500. Please visit www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may leave condolences for Tom's family.
In Tom's honor, donations may be made to the Aurora Noon Kiwanis, the Yorkville Bucher Community Center/Senior Services or The Kendall County Food Pantry.
Published in Beacon News on Jun. 4, 2020.