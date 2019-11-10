|
Thomas A. Schweisthal, Age 78, of Naples, Florida, formerly of Aurora, Illinois was called home to our Lord on Nov 4, 2019. Tom was the son of J. Albert Schweisthal and Helen (Assell) Schweisthal, and graduated from Marmion Military High School in Illinois. He was married to Mary Stalka for 41 years until her death in 2002. After Mary's death, Tom Married Cynthia Rodriguez in 2009. Tom was employed by the Caterpillar Tractor Company in Montgomery, IL for 25 years as a Tool Designer. He was an avid and accomplished golfer, and spent many years coaching basketball and baseball in the Aurora area. Tom is survived by his wife Cynthia, his sons; Alan, Steven (Kathy) and Jeffrey (Sandy) and 7 grandchildren; Jarrett, Allyssa, Nick, Matthew, Grant, Nathan and Eric. Tom also leaves behind his former daughter-in-law Colletta, and dear friends HK and Val Andrews. Tom is survived by his remaining siblings; Phyllis (Jerry) Weistroffer, Kathy (Tom) Reier, and Cindy Schweisthal Renner. Tom is preceded in death by his parents, his former wife Mary, and his sisters Carolyn and Coletta.
A memorial visitation will be held on Friday November 15, 2019 from 4:00 PM -7:00 PM at the Dieterle Memorial Home 1120 S. Broadway, Montgomery IL. A Prayer Vigil and burial will be at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery (Mausoleum) in Aurora Saturday November 16 at 10:00 am.
For directions and online guestbook visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Nov. 10, 2019