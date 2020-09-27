Thomas Alan Johnson, was born December 13, 1932 at the old St. Joseph's Hospital in Aurora, IL, to his late parents, Ruby Burkland Johnson and Theodore Ellsworth Johnson. He was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Clyde Penson and his brother, David Johnson, in 2010. Tom lived his life in Aurora, IL and the past 20 years in Batavia, IL.
Tom graduated from West Aurora High School in 1950 and Aurora University in 1954. He became a partner in the accounting firm of Johnson-Harkness (later named Johnson Harkness Park). He was in the accounting business for over 50 years-always thoroughly enjoying both serving and entertaining his clients and their relationships- they always marveled at how he could run an adding machine so fast and still crack jokes.
After retiring to his home in Batavia and Mesa, AZ, he enjoyed golf, family and many friends. Tom was a faithful member of Wesley Methodist Church and Swedish Methodist Church for his entire life. He had many friends because of his easy-going nature and quick wit. He was a member of Kiawanis Club, Shriner's, Moose Lodge, a Church Trustee, as well as many bowling and golf leagues. Tom's always been what you would call "a good guy."
He loved to sing and the congregation at Wesley Methodist could count on him to belt out the hymns in a handsome tenor. He was very proud of his Swedish heritage as all four of his grandparents came direct from Sweden.
He was happily married to Barbara Hinckley Johnson for 66 years and they had four children, Susan (Thomas) Tierney of Batavia, IL, Scott (Terry) Johnson of Sugar Grove, IL, Gary (Mary) Johnson of Sheridan, IL, and Sally (Robert) Penson-Gutierrez of Montgomery, IL. Tom is survived by his wife; his four children; his eight grandchildren, Michelle (Justin) Wyeth, Tiffany Penson, Melissa (Jose) Penson-Calderon, Robert Gutierrez, III, Jessica Tierney, Kathryn Tierney, Alexis Tierney, Kelly (Kenton) Presbrey, Michelle Johnson; his three great-granddaughters, Audrianna Calderon, Quinn Wyeth and Hadley Wyeth; his sister-in-law, Sandra Johnson of DeKalb, IL; his nieces Beth (Rocky) Pritchard & Bobbie (Robert) Johnson; many other family and friends.
In keeping with Mr. Johnson's wishes, private family services will be held. Arrangements by The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora, IL 60506. In lieu of flowers, donation may be directed to CovenantCare at Home and Hospice, 3755 E. Main St., Suite 165, St. Charles, IL 60174. For further information please call (630) 897-9291 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com
